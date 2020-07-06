125 Traveller Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing single story home with stunning curb appeal, featuring well-maintained landscaping and gorgeous stonework. Nice wood flooring and ceramic tile with plush carpet in all the bedrooms. This open concept floorplan has a lot to offer, including high ceilings, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting and an awesome backyard to relax or entertain in. The kitchen was made for a chef offering granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry and an extended island. Unwind in the spacious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower in the private bath. You will not want to miss out on this incredible home. Come fall in love today!