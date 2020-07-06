All apartments in Waxahachie
125 Traveller Street
125 Traveller Street

125 Traveller St · No Longer Available
Location

125 Traveller St, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing single story home with stunning curb appeal, featuring well-maintained landscaping and gorgeous stonework. Nice wood flooring and ceramic tile with plush carpet in all the bedrooms. This open concept floorplan has a lot to offer, including high ceilings, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting and an awesome backyard to relax or entertain in. The kitchen was made for a chef offering granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry and an extended island. Unwind in the spacious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower in the private bath. You will not want to miss out on this incredible home. Come fall in love today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Traveller Street have any available units?
125 Traveller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 125 Traveller Street have?
Some of 125 Traveller Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Traveller Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Traveller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Traveller Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Traveller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 125 Traveller Street offer parking?
No, 125 Traveller Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 Traveller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Traveller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Traveller Street have a pool?
No, 125 Traveller Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Traveller Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Traveller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Traveller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Traveller Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Traveller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Traveller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

