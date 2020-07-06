124 Bison Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a corner lot, nicely landscaped for that curb appeal, covered front patio, vaulted ceilings, open concept from kitchen to dinning room, as well separate formal dining, living room with fireplace to enjoy cold winter days. Split bedrooms, master bedroom, master bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet with double closet rods all the way around. New flooring throughout common areas and bedrooms with laminate wood, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Walking distance to sports complex, to Howard Junior High, minutes away from all shopping areas. Come see for yourself and make it your home!