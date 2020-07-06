All apartments in Waxahachie
124 Bison Meadow Drive
124 Bison Meadow Drive

124 Bison Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

124 Bison Meadow Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a corner lot, nicely landscaped for that curb appeal, covered front patio, vaulted ceilings, open concept from kitchen to dinning room, as well separate formal dining, living room with fireplace to enjoy cold winter days. Split bedrooms, master bedroom, master bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet with double closet rods all the way around. New flooring throughout common areas and bedrooms with laminate wood, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Walking distance to sports complex, to Howard Junior High, minutes away from all shopping areas. Come see for yourself and make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have any available units?
124 Bison Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have?
Some of 124 Bison Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Bison Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Bison Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Bison Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 Bison Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 Bison Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Bison Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 124 Bison Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Bison Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Bison Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Bison Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Bison Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

