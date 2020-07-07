102 Pinto Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Open floor plan! Large living room and master room with walk-in closet. Huge backyard with patio. Kitchen island, lots of cabinet and counter space. 4 bedrooms providing the perfect place to raise a family. Refrigerator included. Close to shopping and dining. Easy access to Hwy 287 and I-35 to the DFW Metroplex. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.