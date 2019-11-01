8248 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 3/2/2 home in Watauga. Privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and kitchen pass through to living room. Initial lease term offered is 6 months with annual renewals based on payment history and property inspection. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.