All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 8248 Meadowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
8248 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:15 PM

8248 Meadowbrook Drive

8248 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8248 Meadowbrook Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 3/2/2 home in Watauga. Privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and kitchen pass through to living room. Initial lease term offered is 6 months with annual renewals based on payment history and property inspection. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
8248 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 8248 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8248 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8248 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8248 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8248 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8248 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District