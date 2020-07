Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 2 story home. This home features master bedroom downstairs and the guest bedrooms are upstairs. There is granite in kitchen and bathrooms, new vinyl plank throughout the downstairs and carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in backyard area and in desirable neighborhood close to shopping and schools.