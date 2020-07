Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated, this charming home is move in ready. On a quiet cul de sac with a large backyard. The lovely kitchen boasts with granite and tile black splash is open to the living room that has vaulted ceiling and a cozy fireplace. Master suite has a gorgeous private bath. This charming home has so much to offer.