Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic updated home in Greenfield Village with all the right features including large living area with brick fireplace, gorgeous wood flooring, split bedroom arrangement, open kitchen area overlooking breakfast and living, huge back yard with deck. Located just 3 houses down from the park and close to tons of retail and entertainment.