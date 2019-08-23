All apartments in Watauga
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:30 AM

6329 N Park Dr

6329 North Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6329 North Park Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in a quiet neighborhood, new flooring , open layout. The master bedroom and bath is upstairs, all other rooms are downstairs. great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 N Park Dr have any available units?
6329 N Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6329 N Park Dr have?
Some of 6329 N Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 N Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6329 N Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 N Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6329 N Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr offers parking.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have a pool?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr has units with air conditioning.

