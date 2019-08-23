Rent Calculator
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:30 AM
6329 N Park Dr
6329 North Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6329 North Park Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in a quiet neighborhood, new flooring , open layout. The master bedroom and bath is upstairs, all other rooms are downstairs. great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6329 N Park Dr have any available units?
6329 N Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6329 N Park Dr have?
Some of 6329 N Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6329 N Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6329 N Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 N Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6329 N Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr offers parking.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have a pool?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6329 N Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6329 N Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6329 N Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
