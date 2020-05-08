All apartments in Watauga
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:07 PM

6325 Saramac Dr

6325 Saramac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Saramac Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga is Coming Soon. Nice size yard, two car garage with brick, inside features are dark wood floors, grey carpet, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas oven and fans in bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=x4BjvBUcFu&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Saramac Dr have any available units?
6325 Saramac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6325 Saramac Dr have?
Some of 6325 Saramac Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Saramac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Saramac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Saramac Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Saramac Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Saramac Dr offers parking.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Saramac Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr have a pool?
No, 6325 Saramac Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr have accessible units?
No, 6325 Saramac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Saramac Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Saramac Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Saramac Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

