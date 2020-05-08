6325 Saramac Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Watauga is Coming Soon. Nice size yard, two car garage with brick, inside features are dark wood floors, grey carpet, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas oven and fans in bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=x4BjvBUcFu&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

469-754-8195



