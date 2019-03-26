6121 Maurie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home in Haltom City, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast nook! Spacious living room and formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in closet! Secondary bathroom features walk in shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.