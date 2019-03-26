All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6121 Maurie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6121 Maurie Court
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:51 AM

6121 Maurie Court

6121 Maurie Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6121 Maurie Circle, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home in Haltom City, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast nook! Spacious living room and formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in closet! Secondary bathroom features walk in shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Maurie Court have any available units?
6121 Maurie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6121 Maurie Court have?
Some of 6121 Maurie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Maurie Court currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Maurie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Maurie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 Maurie Court is pet friendly.
Does 6121 Maurie Court offer parking?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have a pool?
Yes, 6121 Maurie Court has a pool.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have accessible units?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District