Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5809 Greenfield Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:19 PM

5809 Greenfield Drive

5809 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Greenfield Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
5809 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5809 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Greenfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Greenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 Greenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

