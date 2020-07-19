Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
1330 N. 63rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 N. 63rd
1330 North 63rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1330 North 63rd Street, Waco, TX 76710
Parkdale Viking Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home in Waco! - Beautiful newly remodeled home in Waco! New paint, refinished wood floors, new countertops and appliances.
(RLNE5912649)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 N. 63rd have any available units?
1330 N. 63rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waco, TX
.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Waco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1330 N. 63rd have?
Some of 1330 N. 63rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1330 N. 63rd currently offering any rent specials?
1330 N. 63rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 N. 63rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 N. 63rd is pet friendly.
Does 1330 N. 63rd offer parking?
Yes, 1330 N. 63rd offers parking.
Does 1330 N. 63rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 N. 63rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 N. 63rd have a pool?
No, 1330 N. 63rd does not have a pool.
Does 1330 N. 63rd have accessible units?
No, 1330 N. 63rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 N. 63rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 N. 63rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
