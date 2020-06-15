Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts Available 07/10/20 FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS - Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Lake Shore Villas, our two-bedroom / one bathroom apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Each villa comes equipped with an updated interior, full size washer / dryer connections, off-street parking and a community swimming pool for the hot summer months. Water is paid for by the Landlord at this property. The Lake Shore Villas are convenient to a variety of shopping and dining options as well as a variety of entertainment such as Lions Park, Waco Civic Theater, Extraco Events Center and Cameron Park Zoo. Located within the Waco ISD. Lake Shore Villas are close to McLennan Community College, Lake Air Elementary and Waco High

school.



DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be general representation of the properties. You must call the office to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application.



(RLNE2794155)