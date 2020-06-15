All apartments in Waco
Find more places like 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts

4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waco
See all
Landon Branch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Landon Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts · Avail. Jul 10

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts Available 07/10/20 FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS - Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Lake Shore Villas, our two-bedroom / one bathroom apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Each villa comes equipped with an updated interior, full size washer / dryer connections, off-street parking and a community swimming pool for the hot summer months. Water is paid for by the Landlord at this property. The Lake Shore Villas are convenient to a variety of shopping and dining options as well as a variety of entertainment such as Lions Park, Waco Civic Theater, Extraco Events Center and Cameron Park Zoo. Located within the Waco ISD. Lake Shore Villas are close to McLennan Community College, Lake Air Elementary and Waco High
school.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be general representation of the properties. You must call the office to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application.

(RLNE2794155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have any available units?
4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have?
Some of 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts does offer parking.
Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts has a pool.
Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have accessible units?
No, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4205 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir
Waco, TX 76706
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road
Waco, TX 76706
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave
Waco, TX 76711
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr
Waco, TX 76711
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy
Waco, TX 76712
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd
Waco, TX 76712
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave
Waco, TX 76711

Similar Pages

Waco 1 BedroomsWaco 2 Bedrooms
Waco Apartments with ParkingWaco Dog Friendly Apartments
Waco Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXTemple, TXWaxahachie, TXCleburne, TX
Copperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXEnnis, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

KendrickWest Waco
Landon BranchParkdale Viking Hills
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

McLennan Community CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor UniversityCentral Texas College
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity