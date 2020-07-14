Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table

Come experience the location you want and the elegant lifestyle you deserve at Hawthorne at Victoria apartments in Victoria, TX. Hawthorne at Victoria offers a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors including modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in computer desks, spacious walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer set in each home and many more. Come relax by our saltwater swimming pool, take your furry, four-legged friend to our pet-friendly bark park, workout in our updated 24-hour fitness center and so much more. Call now for details! Hawthorne at Victoria is conveniently located close to an array of shopping, dining, Victoria College, University of Houston-Victoria and Riverside Golf Course with easy access to Interstate US 59, Loop 463 and downtown Victoria. Contact us today and let us show you how to Live the Difference!