Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Hawthorne at Victoria

2402 N Ben Wilson St · (361) 450-6764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX 77901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05201 · Avail. Aug 23

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 05110 · Avail. Aug 26

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 11309 · Avail. Aug 24

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06203 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 06110 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 11301 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Victoria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
Come experience the location you want and the elegant lifestyle you deserve at Hawthorne at Victoria apartments in Victoria, TX. Hawthorne at Victoria offers a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors including modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in computer desks, spacious walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer set in each home and many more. Come relax by our saltwater swimming pool, take your furry, four-legged friend to our pet-friendly bark park, workout in our updated 24-hour fitness center and so much more. Call now for details! Hawthorne at Victoria is conveniently located close to an array of shopping, dining, Victoria College, University of Houston-Victoria and Riverside Golf Course with easy access to Interstate US 59, Loop 463 and downtown Victoria. Contact us today and let us show you how to Live the Difference!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (non-refundable) per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10-$20
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Victoria have any available units?
Hawthorne at Victoria has 30 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victoria, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Victoria have?
Some of Hawthorne at Victoria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Victoria pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Victoria is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Victoria offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Victoria offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Victoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Victoria have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Victoria has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Victoria have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Victoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Victoria has units with dishwashers.
