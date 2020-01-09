416 Fieldstone Lane

Amenities
Well maintained and new to the rental market! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Venus! Laminate wood look flooring and tile throughout, open concept living room with brick fireplace, Kitchen has beautiful stainless steel gas range and dishwasher. Need an office space or study? This home has it! Large storage building and covered patio. So much more! Pets allowed on case by case basis-no aggressive breeds--application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.