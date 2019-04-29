Rent Calculator
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
6701 Hursey Street
6701 Hursey Street
6701 Hursey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6701 Hursey Street, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant recent construction brick townhouse near SMU with private garage, gourmet kitchen, hardwood and granite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 Hursey Street have any available units?
6701 Hursey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 6701 Hursey Street have?
Some of 6701 Hursey Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6701 Hursey Street currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Hursey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Hursey Street pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Hursey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 6701 Hursey Street offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Hursey Street offers parking.
Does 6701 Hursey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Hursey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Hursey Street have a pool?
No, 6701 Hursey Street does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Hursey Street have accessible units?
No, 6701 Hursey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Hursey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Hursey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Hursey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Hursey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
