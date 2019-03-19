All apartments in University Park
6509 Preston Road

6509 State Hwy 289 · No Longer Available
Location

6509 State Hwy 289, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and Spacious 2 story condo in the heart of University Park. Walking distance to Highland Park ISD. Only 4 units in private gated complex. 2 beds with walking closets, 2 & a half baths, a study, a gas fireplace. Two uncovered parking space and a private patio. Kitchen has hardwoods floor, granite countertops, appliances, a wet bar. Washer and dryer connections in the hall. Condo has beautiful hardwood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Close to restaurants, shopping, SMU, the YMCA & Dallas Country Club. Cat ok, Dog under 15 lbs per HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Preston Road have any available units?
6509 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6509 Preston Road have?
Some of 6509 Preston Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Preston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Preston Road is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 6509 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Preston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Preston Road have a pool?
No, 6509 Preston Road does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 6509 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Preston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Preston Road does not have units with air conditioning.

