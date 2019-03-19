6509 Preston Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and Spacious 2 story condo in the heart of University Park. Walking distance to Highland Park ISD. Only 4 units in private gated complex. 2 beds with walking closets, 2 & a half baths, a study, a gas fireplace. Two uncovered parking space and a private patio. Kitchen has hardwoods floor, granite countertops, appliances, a wet bar. Washer and dryer connections in the hall. Condo has beautiful hardwood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Close to restaurants, shopping, SMU, the YMCA & Dallas Country Club. Cat ok, Dog under 15 lbs per HOA rules.