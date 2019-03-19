All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4134 Grassmere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4134 Grassmere Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4134 Grassmere Lane

4134 Grassmere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4134 Grassmere Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, open and light filled 3 story half duplex in Highland Park. Perfect for entertaining! Bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space, center island, double ovens, wine fridge, pantry and gas cooktop! Large living room with fireplace, door to patio and beautiful hardwood floors. Formal Dining features a large window looking to the front yard. Master suite is spacious and private. Walk in closets in every bedroom with the third floor bedroom serving as either a bedroom or game room! Rear entry 2 car garage and walking distance to schools. Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have any available units?
4134 Grassmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4134 Grassmere Lane have?
Some of 4134 Grassmere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Grassmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Grassmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Grassmere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Grassmere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Grassmere Lane offers parking.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Grassmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have a pool?
No, 4134 Grassmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 4134 Grassmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 Grassmere Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Grassmere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Grassmere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center