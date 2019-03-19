4134 Grassmere Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, open and light filled 3 story half duplex in Highland Park. Perfect for entertaining! Bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space, center island, double ovens, wine fridge, pantry and gas cooktop! Large living room with fireplace, door to patio and beautiful hardwood floors. Formal Dining features a large window looking to the front yard. Master suite is spacious and private. Walk in closets in every bedroom with the third floor bedroom serving as either a bedroom or game room! Rear entry 2 car garage and walking distance to schools. Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.