All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4132 Grassmere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4132 Grassmere Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

4132 Grassmere Lane

4132 Grassmere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4132 Grassmere Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom home features 4.5 baths, a large, open floorplan for entertaining. Chefs kitchen with large island, double ovens, refrigerator and opens to Living room. Spacious living room features a fireplace and built-ins. Formal Dining has a large window looking out front. Second floor master has a large walk-in-closet, en-suite bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and plenty of space to get ready. Each bedroom features their own en-suite bath and walk-in-closets. Laundry room located on second level near bedrooms. Third floor features a fourth bedroom and bath and would also make a great playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have any available units?
4132 Grassmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4132 Grassmere Lane have?
Some of 4132 Grassmere Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Grassmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Grassmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Grassmere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Grassmere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Grassmere Lane offers parking.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Grassmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have a pool?
No, 4132 Grassmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 4132 Grassmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Grassmere Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 Grassmere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 Grassmere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center