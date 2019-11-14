4132 Grassmere Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom home features 4.5 baths, a large, open floorplan for entertaining. Chefs kitchen with large island, double ovens, refrigerator and opens to Living room. Spacious living room features a fireplace and built-ins. Formal Dining has a large window looking out front. Second floor master has a large walk-in-closet, en-suite bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and plenty of space to get ready. Each bedroom features their own en-suite bath and walk-in-closets. Laundry room located on second level near bedrooms. Third floor features a fourth bedroom and bath and would also make a great playroom.