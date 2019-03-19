4128 University Boulevard

Amenities
University Park unit duplex in immaculate condition. This is a beautiful two bed, two bath home with a study, dining room and living room. Hardwood flooring throughout, Decorative track lighting, built in book shelves and a fireplace. The kitchen was updated with granite counter tops and the home comes furnished with a stacked washer-dryer. Prestigious Park Cities address for only $2,399 a month!
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Remainder of March FREE (deposit required) or half off 1st full months rent