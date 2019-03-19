All apartments in University Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4128 University Boulevard

4128 University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4128 University Blvd, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
University Park unit duplex in immaculate condition. This is a beautiful two bed, two bath home with a study, dining room and living room. Hardwood flooring throughout, Decorative track lighting, built in book shelves and a fireplace. The kitchen was updated with granite counter tops and the home comes furnished with a stacked washer-dryer. Prestigious Park Cities address for only $2,399 a month!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Remainder of March FREE (deposit required) or half off 1st full months rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 University Boulevard have any available units?
4128 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4128 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4128 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4128 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4128 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4128 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4128 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4128 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4128 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4128 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4128 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4128 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

