4128 University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

University Park unit duplex in immaculate condition. This is a beautiful two bed, two bath home with a study, dining room and living room. Hardwood flooring throughout, Decorative track lighting, built in book shelves and a fireplace. The kitchen was updated with granite counter tops and the home comes furnished with a stacked washer-dryer. Prestigious Park Cities address for only $2,399 a month!



MOVE IN SPECIAL: Remainder of March FREE (deposit required) or half off 1st full months rent