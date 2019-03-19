All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3

3525 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3525 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
University Park Town Home - Meticulously maintained town-home located just steps away from Snider Plaza and SMU. This gorgeous property boasts a very open floor-plan with stunning hardwoods and lots of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line double ovens, gas range, and a wine cooler. Other amenities include an over-sized garage and lots of closet space make this a rare find the the Park Cities for the price.This unit is a true stunner and will not disappoint.

(RLNE4497210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have any available units?
3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Rosedale Avenue Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center