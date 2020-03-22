3514 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious two story family home in an idyllic location. Very walk-able community, fantastic restaurants, shops, multiple parks, tennis courts,neighborhood pool all minutes out your front door. Highly sought after University Park Elementary within Highland Park ISD, 4 large bedrooms and 4 full Baths, kitchen features gas cook top and eat at kitchen bar, large formal dining, large screened in patio, 3 living areas, over sized covered parking with electric gated entrance.This is a great happy home that is perfect for entertaining and for an active family.