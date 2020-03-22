All apartments in University Park
3514 Rosedale Avenue
3514 Rosedale Avenue

3514 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
3514 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious two story family home in an idyllic location. Very walk-able community, fantastic restaurants, shops, multiple parks, tennis courts,neighborhood pool all minutes out your front door. Highly sought after University Park Elementary within Highland Park ISD, 4 large bedrooms and 4 full Baths, kitchen features gas cook top and eat at kitchen bar, large formal dining, large screened in patio, 3 living areas, over sized covered parking with electric gated entrance.This is a great happy home that is perfect for entertaining and for an active family.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3514 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3514 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3514 Rosedale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3514 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

