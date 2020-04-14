3508 Greenbrier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful traditional home steps away from Caruth Park with recently refinished hardwoods, newer appliances, fresh paint and newer carpet. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room off entry. Silver closet and utility closet with washer and dryer included are located on the first floor. Large living room with fireplace features abundant natural light thanks to a wall of windows overlooking the large backyard. Downstairs master suite with attached study and abundant closet space. Two large bedrooms, a flex room that could serve as a 4th bedroom or playroom, and full bath are upstairs. Additional features include detached 2-car garage and great storage throughout.