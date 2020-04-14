All apartments in University Park
3508 Greenbrier Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

3508 Greenbrier Drive

3508 Greenbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Greenbrier Drive, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful traditional home steps away from Caruth Park with recently refinished hardwoods, newer appliances, fresh paint and newer carpet. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room off entry. Silver closet and utility closet with washer and dryer included are located on the first floor. Large living room with fireplace features abundant natural light thanks to a wall of windows overlooking the large backyard. Downstairs master suite with attached study and abundant closet space. Two large bedrooms, a flex room that could serve as a 4th bedroom or playroom, and full bath are upstairs. Additional features include detached 2-car garage and great storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have any available units?
3508 Greenbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have?
Some of 3508 Greenbrier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Greenbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Greenbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Greenbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Greenbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Greenbrier Drive offers parking.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Greenbrier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 3508 Greenbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3508 Greenbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Greenbrier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Greenbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Greenbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

