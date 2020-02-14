3454 McFarlin Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

A beautiful, 3BR-3.5BA townhome with 2-car garage located in University Park. This lovely corner townhome, has a spacious open-floorplan, hardwoods thru-out, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & quartz counters. The kitchen opens to a large living and dining room which is perfect for families and entertaining. A large balcony with an extra storage closet spans off the 2nd floor. The spacious master bedroom has a large bath with an oversized walk-in closet. The master also includes a sitting-study area. Each bedroom has their own bathroom with walk-in closet. A classic white brick and white stucco exterior with outside parking inlet complete this home! Available now.