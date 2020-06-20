All apartments in University Park
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3440 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

3440 Rosedale Avenue

3440 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Situated in prestigious University Park just 2 blocks west of Snider Plaza & within walking distance of Curtis Park, UP Pool & SMU, this charming traditional fourplex's upper left hand unit is for lease. Details include spacious rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, molding & window coverings. Showcases a lovely living room with built-in bookshelves, large granite kitchen with white appliances, including an electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, & a breakfast room, generous-sized master & 2nd bedroom both have closets & lovely ceramic-tiled baths. Master also opens to a large balcony with views of the front grounds. Also features an assigned covered carport space & a laundry facility on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3440 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3440 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3440 Rosedale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3440 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

