3440 Rosedale Avenue

Situated in prestigious University Park just 2 blocks west of Snider Plaza & within walking distance of Curtis Park, UP Pool & SMU, this charming traditional fourplex's upper left hand unit is for lease. Details include spacious rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, molding & window coverings. Showcases a lovely living room with built-in bookshelves, large granite kitchen with white appliances, including an electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, & a breakfast room, generous-sized master & 2nd bedroom both have closets & lovely ceramic-tiled baths. Master also opens to a large balcony with views of the front grounds. Also features an assigned covered carport space & a laundry facility on-site.