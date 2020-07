3407 Binkley Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!LOCATED ACROSS FROM SMU, 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 FULL BATHS, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN & LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE, WET BAR & BALCONY. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & LEADS TO SEPARATE LAUNDRY CLOSET, ALSO DOWNSTAIRS IS A FULL BATHROOM. SECOND FLOOR HAS THE MASTER BEDROOM, 2ND BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE & FULL BATHROOM. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS IN THE GATED GARAGE & ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL ROOMMATE COMPATIBLE WITH TWO DOORS OUT TO COURTYARD. BALCONY WITH STORAGE OVERLOOKS PRIVATE POOL AND SPA !! WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED !!