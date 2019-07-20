3208 Milton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Central Dallas - Highland Park - TURN KEY! - Just bring your clothes - Upscale - Short or Long Term - Custom by Owner



Centerally located in a sought after quaint neighborhood. Two blocks from Southern Methodist University, Snider Plaza Shopping Center. My guests have been from all over the world. They have stayed from three months to three years. Furnished completely with the finest of everything. You will be spoiled with this location and life style. There has been pains taking effort to make sure all your needs are met and provide comfort that you will never want to leave!!!!!



700 sf. apartment stylish, comfortable, safe and immaculate. Private entrance with well lit parking. European feel with 12 windows and screens for fresh air. You control your own heat and air. Floors finished with large slate tiles and area rug.

Galley Kitchen well stocked with everything.



Grand Bed by Tempur-Pedic queen bed, ceiling fan, walk in closet, and plenty of Alpha Storage. Safe for your valuables.

New washer/dryer, Iron, Ironing board, Dyson cordless sweeper.



Bath has a large walk in shower. hair dryer,



Quality linens in Bed, Bath and Kitchen



Computer desk with Herman Miller embody chairs designed to align your spines natural curve great for computer work.

friendly Leather Comfort Air Recliner and all high end furniture.



Deposit

References

No Pets



Milton Manor is a private retreat not an ordinary temp housing where you will find quality and the comfort of home.