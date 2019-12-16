All apartments in University Park
2945 University

2945 University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2945 University Blvd, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Absolutely darling single story property, just one block east of SMU, in the Highland Park ISD. The property is very well maintained with unique craftsmanship touches to enhance its elegance and charm. Spacious room sizes with the original hardwood floors accenting the living room, dining room & bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a vintage Roper Range with 6 gas cook tops, double ovens & double warming drawers along with ample counter, cabinet and breakfast space. Natural light radiates throughout the home during the day while the wood burning fireplace warms the evenings. Relax on the covered front porch which overlooks Burleson Park. Exceptional rental value in the Park Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 University have any available units?
2945 University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2945 University have?
Some of 2945 University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 University currently offering any rent specials?
2945 University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 University pet-friendly?
No, 2945 University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2945 University offer parking?
No, 2945 University does not offer parking.
Does 2945 University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 University have a pool?
No, 2945 University does not have a pool.
Does 2945 University have accessible units?
No, 2945 University does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 University has units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 University have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 University does not have units with air conditioning.

