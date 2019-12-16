2945 University

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely darling single story property, just one block east of SMU, in the Highland Park ISD. The property is very well maintained with unique craftsmanship touches to enhance its elegance and charm. Spacious room sizes with the original hardwood floors accenting the living room, dining room & bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a vintage Roper Range with 6 gas cook tops, double ovens & double warming drawers along with ample counter, cabinet and breakfast space. Natural light radiates throughout the home during the day while the wood burning fireplace warms the evenings. Relax on the covered front porch which overlooks Burleson Park. Exceptional rental value in the Park Cities.