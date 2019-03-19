2813 University Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Imagine a world that perfectly blends lifestyle, form, and function allowing you to enjoy the best that Dallas has to offer. Amazing new construction in University Park with clean modern lines and a floor plan that is perfect for entertaining without losing everyday function. Beautiful office off entry with classic vibes and flair. Kitchen with luxury appliances, built in fridge, and plenty of storage flows into living space with fireplace and that leads to covered patio. Bedroom downstairs generously sized with en suite bath. Master suite has attached balcony and master bath with separate vanities, stand alone tub, walk in shower, and huge master closet. Highland Park ISD and easy access to 75 and Downtown.