2813 University Boulevard

2813 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2813 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Imagine a world that perfectly blends lifestyle, form, and function allowing you to enjoy the best that Dallas has to offer. Amazing new construction in University Park with clean modern lines and a floor plan that is perfect for entertaining without losing everyday function. Beautiful office off entry with classic vibes and flair. Kitchen with luxury appliances, built in fridge, and plenty of storage flows into living space with fireplace and that leads to covered patio. Bedroom downstairs generously sized with en suite bath. Master suite has attached balcony and master bath with separate vanities, stand alone tub, walk in shower, and huge master closet. Highland Park ISD and easy access to 75 and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 University Boulevard have any available units?
2813 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2813 University Boulevard have?
Some of 2813 University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2813 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2813 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2813 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2813 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2813 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2813 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2813 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2813 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

