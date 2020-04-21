Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2905 Juniper Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends. This home features a two spacious family rooms and a open floor plan. Kitchen features great counter top and cabinet space. Nice patio for all your family and friend hangouts and a kid-friendly back yard makes this home the perfect home for your family! You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! This one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!



Dishwasher and Oven/Stove included. Tenant to bring Fridge, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



(RLNE5788811)