Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2905 Juniper

2905 Juniper Ln · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2905 Juniper · Avail. Jul 10

$1,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2905 Juniper Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends. This home features a two spacious family rooms and a open floor plan. Kitchen features great counter top and cabinet space. Nice patio for all your family and friend hangouts and a kid-friendly back yard makes this home the perfect home for your family! You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! This one will go fast! Schedule your showing today!

Dishwasher and Oven/Stove included. Tenant to bring Fridge, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE5788811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Juniper have any available units?
2905 Juniper has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2905 Juniper have?
Some of 2905 Juniper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Juniper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Juniper pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Juniper is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Juniper offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Juniper does offer parking.
Does 2905 Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Juniper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Juniper have a pool?
No, 2905 Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Juniper have accessible units?
No, 2905 Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Juniper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Juniper has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Juniper have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Juniper does not have units with air conditioning.
