2002 Golden Rd.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet. This soon to be move in ready home features large open floor plan, great kitchen space and adjacent laundry room. Great size bedrooms that includes a master suite with stand up shower. You will enjoy playing with the family in the fenced in backyard that includes a wonderful covered patio area! Home sits on a nice corner lot. Don't miss out on this one, schedule your showing today!



Oven/stove and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring fridge, microwave and washer/dryer.



This property is currently in the process of being made ready. As soon as this unit is ready for showings, it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for future showings.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



