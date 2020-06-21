All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 2002 Golden Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
2002 Golden Rd.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

2002 Golden Rd.

2002 Golden Rd · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2002 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 Golden Rd. · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet. This soon to be move in ready home features large open floor plan, great kitchen space and adjacent laundry room. Great size bedrooms that includes a master suite with stand up shower. You will enjoy playing with the family in the fenced in backyard that includes a wonderful covered patio area! Home sits on a nice corner lot. Don't miss out on this one, schedule your showing today!

Oven/stove and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring fridge, microwave and washer/dryer.

This property is currently in the process of being made ready. As soon as this unit is ready for showings, it will be set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for future showings.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE2142399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Golden Rd. have any available units?
2002 Golden Rd. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2002 Golden Rd. have?
Some of 2002 Golden Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Golden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Golden Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Golden Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Golden Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Golden Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Golden Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. have a pool?
No, 2002 Golden Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2002 Golden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Golden Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Golden Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Golden Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2002 Golden Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity