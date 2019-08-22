9 Straight Creek Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a shady, cul-de-sac in the center of Trophy Club! This recently RENOVATED home sports recent paint, carpet as well as recent granite and appliances in kitchen! Home features a great open floor plan with the family room central to all other rooms. The kitchen features an ISLAND and well-lit dining nook with a bay window. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks. Large back yard with lots of grass and an open patio! All this PLUS 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Landlord allows no pets!