All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 9 Straight Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
9 Straight Creek Court
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

9 Straight Creek Court

9 Straight Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9 Straight Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a shady, cul-de-sac in the center of Trophy Club! This recently RENOVATED home sports recent paint, carpet as well as recent granite and appliances in kitchen! Home features a great open floor plan with the family room central to all other rooms. The kitchen features an ISLAND and well-lit dining nook with a bay window. The ensuite master bathroom has dual sinks. Large back yard with lots of grass and an open patio! All this PLUS 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Landlord allows no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Straight Creek Court have any available units?
9 Straight Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 9 Straight Creek Court have?
Some of 9 Straight Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Straight Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 Straight Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Straight Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 Straight Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 9 Straight Creek Court offers parking.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Straight Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court have a pool?
No, 9 Straight Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 9 Straight Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Straight Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Straight Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Straight Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District