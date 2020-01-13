All apartments in Trophy Club
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
8 Timberline Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:22 PM

8 Timberline Drive

8 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Timberline Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Fantastic 4~3~2 Nestled on Large ONE~THIRD~ACRE~LOT w Front Circle Drive and Additional Drive at Garage.Kitchen Feat New Granite CTops,Backsplash,Sink~Hardware,SS App.Kitchen Ceiling is Raised,New Rec Lighting and Add Cabinetry Installed.Hardwood Style Ceramic Tile Throughout,New Carpet in Beds,Fresh Paint at Both Int and Ext.2nd Living Can be Game or Office with Dry Bar.Living room with WBFP.Exquisite Form Dining with Plantation Shutters.4th Bed Purpose as Study or Guest Suite Full Bath Directly Outside Bed Door. Bed 2 and 3 have WIC plus Big Jack~Jill Baths w Granite CTops.Big Mast Bath w Dual Van,Bearclaw Tub, Sep Shower, 2 WIC.Oversized Utility w Sink.2 Patios at Back,Mature Trees, 2 Car Gar w Epoxy Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Timberline Drive have any available units?
8 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 8 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 8 Timberline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Timberline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 8 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Timberline Drive offers parking.
Does 8 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Timberline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 8 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Timberline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Timberline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Timberline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

