8 Timberline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Fantastic 4~3~2 Nestled on Large ONE~THIRD~ACRE~LOT w Front Circle Drive and Additional Drive at Garage.Kitchen Feat New Granite CTops,Backsplash,Sink~Hardware,SS App.Kitchen Ceiling is Raised,New Rec Lighting and Add Cabinetry Installed.Hardwood Style Ceramic Tile Throughout,New Carpet in Beds,Fresh Paint at Both Int and Ext.2nd Living Can be Game or Office with Dry Bar.Living room with WBFP.Exquisite Form Dining with Plantation Shutters.4th Bed Purpose as Study or Guest Suite Full Bath Directly Outside Bed Door. Bed 2 and 3 have WIC plus Big Jack~Jill Baths w Granite CTops.Big Mast Bath w Dual Van,Bearclaw Tub, Sep Shower, 2 WIC.Oversized Utility w Sink.2 Patios at Back,Mature Trees, 2 Car Gar w Epoxy Floor