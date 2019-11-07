8 Crooked Creek Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming gem of a home in trophy Club. Recently renovated. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. At the end of the cul-d-sac with a large green area that backs up to a creek. Large fenced back yard. Fresh new paint through-out interior and exterior. New windows. New stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Granite Counter-tops with decorative tile back-splash. New Tile floor in a wood pattern. Close to schools and shopping.