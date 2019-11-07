All apartments in Trophy Club
8 Crooked Creek Court
8 Crooked Creek Court

8 Crooked Creek Court · No Longer Available
8 Crooked Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming gem of a home in trophy Club. Recently renovated. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. At the end of the cul-d-sac with a large green area that backs up to a creek. Large fenced back yard. Fresh new paint through-out interior and exterior. New windows. New stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Granite Counter-tops with decorative tile back-splash. New Tile floor in a wood pattern. Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have any available units?
8 Crooked Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 8 Crooked Creek Court have?
Some of 8 Crooked Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Crooked Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Crooked Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Crooked Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Crooked Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Crooked Creek Court offers parking.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Crooked Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have a pool?
No, 8 Crooked Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Crooked Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Crooked Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Crooked Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Crooked Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

