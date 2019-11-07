8 Crooked Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262 The Summit
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Charming gem of a home in trophy Club. Recently renovated. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. At the end of the cul-d-sac with a large green area that backs up to a creek. Large fenced back yard. Fresh new paint through-out interior and exterior. New windows. New stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Granite Counter-tops with decorative tile back-splash. New Tile floor in a wood pattern. Close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
