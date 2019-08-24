All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:31 AM

558 Timber Ridge Drive

558 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

558 Timber Ridge Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is peacefully placed on the greens of Trophy Club Golf Course. The serene scene of the golf course on the beautiful back patio is so relaxing to enjoy from an updated modern screened in porch. Cathedral ceilings with sky lights throughout. Perfect home office with beautiful built in book shelves. Massive bedrooms with a mixture of tile and wood floors though out, not a piece of carpet in sight. This neighborhood is directly behind the newly built HG Supply Co. and Breadwinners Cafe which are lovely spots to grab a bite and a drink (or two)! This property is a must see, must have, once in a lifetime opportunity to live your best life! Easy online application. Apply today or it will be gone tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
558 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 558 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
558 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 558 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 558 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 558 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 558 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Timber Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

