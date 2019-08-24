558 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is peacefully placed on the greens of Trophy Club Golf Course. The serene scene of the golf course on the beautiful back patio is so relaxing to enjoy from an updated modern screened in porch. Cathedral ceilings with sky lights throughout. Perfect home office with beautiful built in book shelves. Massive bedrooms with a mixture of tile and wood floors though out, not a piece of carpet in sight. This neighborhood is directly behind the newly built HG Supply Co. and Breadwinners Cafe which are lovely spots to grab a bite and a drink (or two)! This property is a must see, must have, once in a lifetime opportunity to live your best life! Easy online application. Apply today or it will be gone tomorrow!