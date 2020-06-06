All apartments in Trophy Club
42 Rockwood Drive

42 Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42 Rockwood Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Lovely and comfortable SINGLE STORY home for lease on Trophy Club’s east side, walking distance to Harmony Park! 3 or 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 3 LIV. Flexible study with closet could be 4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings, generous room sizes and split bedrooms. Extensive wood flooring and fresh carpet in bedrooms and game room. Spacious island kitchen is light and bright with a center skylight, granite counters, gas cook top and pantry. Refrigerator stays! Abundant grassy area for pets or play. Pets on approval by landlord. Also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Rockwood Drive have any available units?
42 Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 42 Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 42 Rockwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Rockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive offer parking?
No, 42 Rockwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 42 Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Rockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Rockwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Rockwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

