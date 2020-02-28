All apartments in Trophy Club
3948 Shrike Trail

3948 Shrike Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3948 Shrike Trl, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW!!!!Wonderful single story house located in Fort Worth with award winning schools with Northwest ISD. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Elegant features include beautiful entry with Vinyl hardwood flooring stretched all over living area where bedroom has carpets and tiles in bathrooms. Open concept kitchen overlooks the family room. Kitchen has quartz countertops, lot of cabinets and the stainless steel appliances with gas cook-top. Master bath has a garden tub with dual sinks and stand alone shower. Nice sized backyard. Community has parks, bike and hike trails and pool within walking distance from the house. Location is 15 mins away from Highway 35W and community is on left to the 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 Shrike Trail have any available units?
3948 Shrike Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 3948 Shrike Trail have?
Some of 3948 Shrike Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 Shrike Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Shrike Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Shrike Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail offer parking?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3948 Shrike Trail has a pool.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail have accessible units?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3948 Shrike Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3948 Shrike Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

