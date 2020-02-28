3948 Shrike Trail

Amenities

BRAND NEW!!!!Wonderful single story house located in Fort Worth with award winning schools with Northwest ISD. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Elegant features include beautiful entry with Vinyl hardwood flooring stretched all over living area where bedroom has carpets and tiles in bathrooms. Open concept kitchen overlooks the family room. Kitchen has quartz countertops, lot of cabinets and the stainless steel appliances with gas cook-top. Master bath has a garden tub with dual sinks and stand alone shower. Nice sized backyard. Community has parks, bike and hike trails and pool within walking distance from the house. Location is 15 mins away from Highway 35W and community is on left to the 114.