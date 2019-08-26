All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 2541 Rose Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
2541 Rose Bay Court
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:09 PM

2541 Rose Bay Court

2541 Rose Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2541 Rose Bay Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trophy Club at it's absolute finest! Gorgeous finish outs throughout! Study features a beautiful ceiling with dark wood beam hatch that compliments the dark rich wood flooring throughout. The carpet in the living room will be replaced before move in. Kitchen is immaculate with all stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator will stay. Gorgeous kitchen island with smart built in shelf space and nooks for decor and more! Huge backyard with a row of sweet Magnolia Trees along the fence. Walking distance to Byron Nelson High School. Bright open layout, beautiful bay windows in master. Easy online application is the cherry on top, see this amazing home today and move in as early as 2 weeks from being approved!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have any available units?
2541 Rose Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2541 Rose Bay Court have?
Some of 2541 Rose Bay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Rose Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Rose Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Rose Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Rose Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Rose Bay Court offers parking.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Rose Bay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have a pool?
No, 2541 Rose Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 2541 Rose Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Rose Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Rose Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 Rose Bay Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District