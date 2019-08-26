2541 Rose Bay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Trophy Club at it's absolute finest! Gorgeous finish outs throughout! Study features a beautiful ceiling with dark wood beam hatch that compliments the dark rich wood flooring throughout. The carpet in the living room will be replaced before move in. Kitchen is immaculate with all stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator will stay. Gorgeous kitchen island with smart built in shelf space and nooks for decor and more! Huge backyard with a row of sweet Magnolia Trees along the fence. Walking distance to Byron Nelson High School. Bright open layout, beautiful bay windows in master. Easy online application is the cherry on top, see this amazing home today and move in as early as 2 weeks from being approved!