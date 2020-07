Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

EXQUISITELY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE LEASE IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OF TURNBERRY. Exceptional one & one half story floor plan w all bedrooms down plus three way split. Game room, media, kitchenette, & half bath up. Attention to detail abounds throughout w gleaming granite, expansive wood & tile floors, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, dbl ovens & pot filler. Spacious rooms w excellent light flow. Oasis like yard with built in barbecue. Tenant to verify sq footage.