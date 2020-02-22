Option to attend SOUTHLAKE-CARROLL SCHOOLS in the open enrollment plan. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms including beautiful granite countertops. One of the 3 fireplaces is located in the kitchen dining for cozy meals. Cul de sac lot and shady back yard with a deck and covered patio outside. Two downstairs living areas with formal dining and kitchen dining. The Master Bedroom has an attached office for those who work from home. It would also work for a nursery. Convenient 2 minute drive to HWY 114 for an easy commute out of Trophy Club.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
220 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 220 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 220 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.