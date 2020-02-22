220 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Option to attend SOUTHLAKE-CARROLL SCHOOLS in the open enrollment plan. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms including beautiful granite countertops. One of the 3 fireplaces is located in the kitchen dining for cozy meals. Cul de sac lot and shady back yard with a deck and covered patio outside. Two downstairs living areas with formal dining and kitchen dining. The Master Bedroom has an attached office for those who work from home. It would also work for a nursery. Convenient 2 minute drive to HWY 114 for an easy commute out of Trophy Club.