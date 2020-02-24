All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

2 Shields Court

2 Shields Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Shields Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4-3.5-2 in Trophy Club, Northwest ISD! Soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, lovely granite countertops, WI closets, extensive crown molding, private deck & so much more! Luxury living in this stunning home on a cul-de-sac! Grand staircase, three spacious living areas, Formal dining, craftsman kitchen with custom cabinetry, BI wine bar, stone and mosaic accents & a casual breakfast area for entertaining. Split bedrooms, large 16x16 master suite has a huge 13x9 walk-in closet & pampered bath with separate vanities, shower and soaking tub. Nice sized secodaries, pretty colors & an amazing outdoor deck. *One small pet considered*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Shields Court have any available units?
2 Shields Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2 Shields Court have?
Some of 2 Shields Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Shields Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Shields Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Shields Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Shields Court is pet friendly.
Does 2 Shields Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Shields Court offers parking.
Does 2 Shields Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Shields Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Shields Court have a pool?
No, 2 Shields Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Shields Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Shields Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Shields Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Shields Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Shields Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Shields Court does not have units with air conditioning.

