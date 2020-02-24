2 Shields Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4-3.5-2 in Trophy Club, Northwest ISD! Soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, lovely granite countertops, WI closets, extensive crown molding, private deck & so much more! Luxury living in this stunning home on a cul-de-sac! Grand staircase, three spacious living areas, Formal dining, craftsman kitchen with custom cabinetry, BI wine bar, stone and mosaic accents & a casual breakfast area for entertaining. Split bedrooms, large 16x16 master suite has a huge 13x9 walk-in closet & pampered bath with separate vanities, shower and soaking tub. Nice sized secodaries, pretty colors & an amazing outdoor deck. *One small pet considered*