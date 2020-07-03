All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail

15404 Pioneer Bluff Trl · No Longer Available
Location

15404 Pioneer Bluff Trl, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Bluffview Estates! This impressive one-story stone and brick home, perched on a bluff, has tranquil countryside views enjoyed from the covered back patio! The open concept design has coffee color wood flooring through most of the home and includes a private office with french doors off the entryway and a mud room leading from the garage entry. This home comes with stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer, Nest thermostat, water purifier and a smart water sprinkler system! All of this plus it is all so close to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Historic Downtown Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have any available units?
15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have?
Some of 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail offers parking.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have a pool?
No, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have accessible units?
No, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

