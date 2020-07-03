15404 Pioneer Bluff Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Stunning, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Bluffview Estates! This impressive one-story stone and brick home, perched on a bluff, has tranquil countryside views enjoyed from the covered back patio! The open concept design has coffee color wood flooring through most of the home and includes a private office with french doors off the entryway and a mud room leading from the garage entry. This home comes with stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer, Nest thermostat, water purifier and a smart water sprinkler system! All of this plus it is all so close to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Historic Downtown Roanoke.