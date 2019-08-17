All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

122 Silver Rock Drive

122 Silver Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

122 Silver Rock Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome SINGLE STORY 3-2-2 home located on a quiet Trophy Club street. Elegant iron front door, wood flooring and interesting arches greet your guests. Living and dining rooms are open to kitchen. High ceilings, abundant windows and beautiful fireplace in the spacious living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Refrigerator, washer and dryer as well as lawn care are included in the rent price. This super convenient location provides easy access to highways, shopping, schools and parks. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary! Available for quick possession!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

