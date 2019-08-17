122 Silver Rock Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Awesome SINGLE STORY 3-2-2 home located on a quiet Trophy Club street. Elegant iron front door, wood flooring and interesting arches greet your guests. Living and dining rooms are open to kitchen. High ceilings, abundant windows and beautiful fireplace in the spacious living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Refrigerator, washer and dryer as well as lawn care are included in the rent price. This super convenient location provides easy access to highways, shopping, schools and parks. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary! Available for quick possession!