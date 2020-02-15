All apartments in Trophy Club
120 Carnoustie Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:04 PM

120 Carnoustie Drive

120 Carnoustie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Carnoustie Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in Trophy Club near Schools and Shopping! This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. A beautiful, open-concept home which is right across the street from the Trophy Club Golf Course, golf cart friendly neighborhood and incredibly easy highway access. Brand new paint, carpet, lighting, fence and modern updates give this home a bright and warm welcome. The kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous cabinets and shelving. A spacious Laundry Room and family-friendly Backyard with patio and enclosed grass yard. Close to new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have any available units?
120 Carnoustie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 120 Carnoustie Drive have?
Some of 120 Carnoustie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Carnoustie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Carnoustie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Carnoustie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Carnoustie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Carnoustie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Carnoustie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

