120 Carnoustie Drive

Located in Trophy Club near Schools and Shopping! This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. A beautiful, open-concept home which is right across the street from the Trophy Club Golf Course, golf cart friendly neighborhood and incredibly easy highway access. Brand new paint, carpet, lighting, fence and modern updates give this home a bright and warm welcome. The kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous cabinets and shelving. A spacious Laundry Room and family-friendly Backyard with patio and enclosed grass yard. Close to new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to DFW Airport.