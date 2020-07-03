All apartments in Trophy Club
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
111 Fairway Village Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

111 Fairway Village Drive

111 Fairway Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Fairway Village Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
PEACE & SERENITY ABOUND IN THIS GOLF COURSE HOME ON QUIET CULDESAC LOT! Open living with stone fireplace and exquisite views of the golf course from all angles; Beautiful deck to enjoy the outdoor living space; Private courtyard entry; Balconies in Master and 2nd bedroom overlook golf course; Stainless appliances, granite counters, glass tile backsplash; Beautifully updated Master Bath; No Cats please! MANDATORY YARD AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE OF $100 PER MONTH IN ADDITION TO MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT COVERS ALL LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, SO NO WORK FOR YOU ON THE WEEKENDS! Recent improvements include new landscaping & irrigation, paint throughout, new garage door opener, updated AC & shingled roof replacement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have any available units?
111 Fairway Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 111 Fairway Village Drive have?
Some of 111 Fairway Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fairway Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fairway Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Fairway Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Fairway Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Fairway Village Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Fairway Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Fairway Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Fairway Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Fairway Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Fairway Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Fairway Village Drive has units with air conditioning.

