111 Fairway Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

PEACE & SERENITY ABOUND IN THIS GOLF COURSE HOME ON QUIET CULDESAC LOT! Open living with stone fireplace and exquisite views of the golf course from all angles; Beautiful deck to enjoy the outdoor living space; Private courtyard entry; Balconies in Master and 2nd bedroom overlook golf course; Stainless appliances, granite counters, glass tile backsplash; Beautifully updated Master Bath; No Cats please! MANDATORY YARD AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE OF $100 PER MONTH IN ADDITION TO MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT COVERS ALL LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, SO NO WORK FOR YOU ON THE WEEKENDS! Recent improvements include new landscaping & irrigation, paint throughout, new garage door opener, updated AC & shingled roof replacement.