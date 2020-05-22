1 Straight Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths fully-updated colonial style home on a large level lot in Trophy Club!

Fully updated in 2017 with stainless appliances, new granite kitchen and baths and the latest in flooring. All new LED lighting and energy saving features. Open plan kitchen area extends into large fire-placed family room. Beautiful master bedroom suite on one side and four additional bedrooms on the other. Double garage with attic storage on a private cul-de-sac setting. Large level lot with some mature full size trees. Located immediately off 114 close to Southlake and DFW airport. Could easily be a 6 bedroom. Quiet neighborhood yet close to everything. Community pool and splash pad. No HOA :)