564 Peach Point Ln

NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please. Decorator colors, beautiful finishes, and modern fixtures mean you'll be the envy of your friends and family. Located in a restricted community with access to a golf course and the Trinity River, you'll have plenty of opportunity for recreation. Just a short drive to Trinity, Huntsville, several TDCJ facilities, as well as to SHSU.