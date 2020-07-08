All apartments in Trinity County
564 Peach Point Ln
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 PM

564 Peach Point Ln

564 Peach Point Drive · (830) 476-7134
Location

564 Peach Point Drive, Trinity County, TX 75862

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LEASE! This brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath is located in a beautiful golf course neighborhood. From the upscale kitchen to the energy-efficient features, this open-concept home is sure to please. Decorator colors, beautiful finishes, and modern fixtures mean you'll be the envy of your friends and family. Located in a restricted community with access to a golf course and the Trinity River, you'll have plenty of opportunity for recreation. Just a short drive to Trinity, Huntsville, several TDCJ facilities, as well as to SHSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Peach Point Ln have any available units?
564 Peach Point Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 Peach Point Ln have?
Some of 564 Peach Point Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Peach Point Ln currently offering any rent specials?
564 Peach Point Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Peach Point Ln pet-friendly?
No, 564 Peach Point Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity County.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln offer parking?
No, 564 Peach Point Ln does not offer parking.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Peach Point Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln have a pool?
No, 564 Peach Point Ln does not have a pool.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln have accessible units?
No, 564 Peach Point Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 Peach Point Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Peach Point Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 564 Peach Point Ln has units with air conditioning.
