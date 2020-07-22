/
angelina county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Angelina County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1917 Hill Street
1917 Hill St, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Northwest Lufkin. Large family area with high ceilings and plenty of windows for natural light. Breakfast nook adjacent to kitchen. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer hook ups adjacent to kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Moody Street
420 Moody St, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This newly renovated 4-plex is located in the middle of Lufkin. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath it has central heat and air, electric appliances and hard flooring. Priced at $700 per month with an equal deposit. This is HUD approved.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
611 Lafayette Street
611 Lafayette St, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1025 sqft
This home is a 3bed 1 bath it has been freshly painted and has a large laundry room with an additional closet. This home has central heat and air. It is being made ready at this time and is not available to view.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Sunset Boulevard
421 Sunset Blvd, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$760
1062 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Perfect for a small family or a couple looking to start a family! It has new hard flooring in living area, kitchen and bath. Fresh paint and garage with laundry room. Small backyard is fenced.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 South 3rd Street
1006 S 3rd St, Lufkin, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is so cozy and is bright and clean. This is the downstairs unit. It features 1 bedroom and 1 bath and standard bills are included in the rent. New a/c heat units and new stove as well.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
611 Park Lane
611 Park Ln, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Newly remodeled home. 611 Park Lane This home has been completely remodeled, it is a 2000sq ft. home, super roomy and comfortable. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with sunroom and new updated kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 April Dr
511 April Dr, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1761 sqft
Freshly Update Four Seasons Home - Property Id: 294071 You're gonna want to live here! Very spacious and CLEAN 3 bedroom 2 bath on big lot recently renovated home in wonderful Four Seasons Subdivision on a quite street! Recently painted and fresh
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Honeysuckle Ct
110 Honeysuckle Ct, Lufkin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2242 sqft
Recently Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Property Id: 318059 You're gonna want to live here! Very spacious open concept 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Don Boyd
114 Don Boyd Ln, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1 sqft
This is a newly updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a privacy fenced back yard. One car carport. Quiet cul-de-sac with convenient location to town. $975.00 per month with $975.00 deposit. No inside pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Bend Dr
110 Shady Bend Dr, Lufkin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
930 sqft
Spacious 2BR 1 BA Duplex for rent by Winston Land & Cattle. Please call our office at (936) 634-6321 for more information or to schedule an appointment to view. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. HUD not accepted.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
908 Jordan Ave
908 Jordan Ave, Lufkin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2018 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has room for all. With 2 separate living areas, and large dining room, 2 car carport. There is an additional storage building in the backyard. This home is located near downtown and hospital area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Southend Blvd
120 Southend Blvd, Lufkin, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
744 sqft
Large 1 bedroom (could be 2 bedroom) 1 bath duplex RECENTLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW FLOORING, FIXTURES, CABINETS AND More BRAND NEW ENERGY SAVER WINDOW UNIT (dual heat and air) Pet Friendly with non-refundable pet fee! To view this home, call our office
Results within 10 miles of Angelina County
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
507 MOCKINGBIRD
507 Mockingbird Lane, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1850 sqft
Great sized brick home inside the loop, with large front and back yards. The consist of separate kitchen and dining areas. The large open living room features plenty of natural light. Master bedroom with large private bathroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2628 Center Highway
2628 Center Highway, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in central location. Has a carport, nice sized front and backyards. New roof and exterior paint. Three bedroom, two bathroom home in central location. Has a carport, nice sized front and backyards.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
108 E. Seale St - 12
108 East Seale Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartments. Apartments are located close to everything Nacogdoches has to offer. Apartments have: central air and heat, large walk-in closet, plenty of parking, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1118 East Main Street - 1
1118 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
Extra large one bedroom one bath unit. That features open living room kitchen area downstairs and private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. The unit has been remodeled complete with fresh paint and lighting fixtures + new flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
823 Lock Street #1
823 Lock St, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Take look at this one bedroom/one bathroom unit secluded on the South end of Nacogdoches. Efficient unit that includes all of your kitchen appliances and air conditioning.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2114 Railroad St.
2114 Railroad Street, Nacogdoches, TX
4 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
Take a look at this totally remodeled home. This 4 bed 1 bath home includes all kitchen appliances and wash/dryer hook ups. This home has ceiling fans in each room, tile floors in the living areas, stainless steel appliances, and brand new cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 Railroad St.
2005 Railroad St, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$785
925 sqft
Three bedroom and two have updated home. This home features all kitchen appliances and ceiling fans in each room, There is tile floors through out. Also includes huge backyard.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
217 La Dera Drive
217 La Dena Drive, Pleasant Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1207 sqft
Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Townsend Avenue
309 Townsend Avenue, Nacogdoches, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1695 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. This must be home conveniently located inside the loop in Nacogdoches features an open kitchen dining room area. Brand new floors and fresh paint throughout the home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Angelina County area include Sam Houston State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Huntsville, Palestine, Henderson, Bullard, and Lufkin have apartments for rent.