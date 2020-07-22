7 Apartments for rent in Polk County, TX

/
polk county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Red clover
184 Red Clover, Cedar Point, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Like brand new 1yr old, 4 bdrm 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. single-story home with 2-car garage! in a gated community in Lake Livingston Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Bay Haven Boulevard
213 Bay Haven Boulevard, Polk County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Enjoy lake community living in this generously sized 1250 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a park-like setting. Storage building in back yard for your convenience. Wonderful deck off back door for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
445 CAROLCREST LANE - 321
445 Carolcrest Lane, Polk County, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
WATERFRONT AND GATED COMMUNITY. VERY QUIET AND RELAXING PLACE TO LIVE. PROPERTY WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2015.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
217 La Dera Drive
217 La Dena Drive, Pleasant Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1207 sqft
Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Road 5108
77 Road 5108, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1937 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
675 Road 5107
675 Road 5107, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
151 N Fairway Loop
151 North Fairway Loop, Cape Royale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1652 sqft
Gorgeous single family home in a secure gated community! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of the local Marina, lake, community pool, and tennis courts this is everything you’ve been searching for in a prime location! Recently
