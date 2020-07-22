Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Polk County, TX

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Red clover
184 Red Clover, Cedar Point, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Like brand new 1yr old, 4 bdrm 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. single-story home with 2-car garage! in a gated community in Lake Livingston Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Bay Haven Boulevard
213 Bay Haven Boulevard, Polk County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Enjoy lake community living in this generously sized 1250 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a park-like setting. Storage building in back yard for your convenience. Wonderful deck off back door for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
445 CAROLCREST LANE - 321
445 Carolcrest Lane, Polk County, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
WATERFRONT AND GATED COMMUNITY. VERY QUIET AND RELAXING PLACE TO LIVE. PROPERTY WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2015.

1 of 28

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
217 La Dera Drive
217 La Dena Drive, Pleasant Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1207 sqft
Available now! The Adams is a thoughtfully-designed 1-story plan ideal for family living, with an open kitchen with nook and great room.
Results within 1 mile of Polk County

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Road 5108
77 Road 5108, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1937 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
675 Road 5107
675 Road 5107, Liberty County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Polk County

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
151 N Fairway Loop
151 North Fairway Loop, Cape Royale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1652 sqft
Gorgeous single family home in a secure gated community! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of the local Marina, lake, community pool, and tennis courts this is everything you’ve been searching for in a prime location! Recently

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Polk County?
Apartment Rentals in Polk County start at $1,050/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Polk County?
Some of the colleges located in the Polk County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Polk County have apartments for rent?
Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Baytown have apartments for rent.

