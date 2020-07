Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely maintainced 2017 home in the beautiful Travis Ranch. 4 bedrooms 2 baths with spacious kitchen. Granite counter tops, lots of cabinet for storage. Large master suite with walking closet. 3 guest bedrooms. This house is clean and well kept . Very close to school and shopping area at Forney and Rockwall. Community pools and trails are perfect for families!